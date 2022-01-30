National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,092 ($14.73) on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,051.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 976.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders have acquired 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701 over the last ninety days.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

