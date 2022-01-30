National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NATI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NATI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

