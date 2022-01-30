Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 5,153 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 72,124.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $453,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $98.09 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

