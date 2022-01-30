Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,528.67.

Shopify stock opened at $872.23 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,293.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,421.56. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

