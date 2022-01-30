Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

INTU stock opened at $534.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $615.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.48. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.