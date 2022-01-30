Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 160 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $312.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.21 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

