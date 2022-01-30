Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 8,200 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $698,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

