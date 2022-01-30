Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) PT Raised to €26.40 at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

