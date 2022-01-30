Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navient by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

