Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings Purchases 46,900 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix stock opened at $384.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day moving average is $584.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

