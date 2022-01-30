Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $10,722,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 49.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 103,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

