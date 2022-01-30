New Street Research Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Neutral

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

