Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.79

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 216215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

