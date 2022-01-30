NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 1.3% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

