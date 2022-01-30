NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 674 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $643.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $669.46 and a 200 day moving average of $633.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

