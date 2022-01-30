NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

