Nexgel Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Nexgel’s (NASDAQ:NXGL) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 31st. Nexgel had issued 2,585,000 shares in its IPO on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $14,217,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NXGL stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Nexgel has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.66.
Nexgel Company Profile
