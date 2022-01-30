Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $7.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST traded up $7.75 on Tuesday, hitting $162.42. 297,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $112.40 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.