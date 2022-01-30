Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 422,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,966. Nidec has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

