Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nielsen stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $94,399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 293.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

