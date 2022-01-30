Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nikon stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

