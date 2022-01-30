Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) versus FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Critical Contrast

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49% FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90%

This table compares Nine Energy Service and FTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.13 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -0.44 FTS International $262.90 million 1.41 -$37.80 million N/A N/A

FTS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of FTS International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nine Energy Service and FTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTS International has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Volatility and Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International has a beta of 6.05, suggesting that its share price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTS International beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

