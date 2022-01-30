NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the December 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Shares of NLSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 196,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.