Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

