Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 246.3% in January

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,558. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
