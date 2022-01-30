Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 246.3% in January

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,558. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

