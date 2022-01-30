Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.15.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.64. 640,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

