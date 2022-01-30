Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $268.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth $526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.