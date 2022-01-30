NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the December 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,212. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

