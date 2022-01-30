Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been focused on empowering its sales leaders via innovations and engaging in technology platforms. The company is conducting promotional seminars online and has rolled out the Velocity sales compensation plan and enJoy rewards program. These programs continue to aid growth in sales leaders and customers. Nu Skin is also poised to gain from investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. Management is on track to become a disruptive beauty and wellness leader via three key transformational strategies. That being said, the company posted weak third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year, mainly impacted by disruptions caused by the spread of the COVID delta variant.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

NUS opened at $50.00 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

