Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

NXP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 75,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,183. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

