nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

