O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 185,258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

