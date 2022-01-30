O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SGA opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.