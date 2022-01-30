O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

