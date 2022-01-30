O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bristow Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

