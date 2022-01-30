O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

NYSE:GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

