Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $212.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

