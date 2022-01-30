Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

