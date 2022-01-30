Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $103.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

