Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,131 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.99% of Omnicom Group worth $152,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

