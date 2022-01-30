ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.70

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 4937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
