ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.70

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 4937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

