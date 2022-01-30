ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.96

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 4399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $748.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $522,178.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 453.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

