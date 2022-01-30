OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of OneMain worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

