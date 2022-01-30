Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 6,139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

PG stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

