Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $122,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $193.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.