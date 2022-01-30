Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $109,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 19,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day moving average is $317.45. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

