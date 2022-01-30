Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 185.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

