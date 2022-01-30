Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 13.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 46,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 196.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

