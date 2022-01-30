Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,121 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

