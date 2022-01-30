Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $179.81 million and approximately $82.02 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,138,989 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

